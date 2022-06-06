iHeartRadio

Careless cooking blamed for $300,000 house fire

Windsor firefighters responded to the blaze in the 800 block of Louis Avenue on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor fire investigators say careless cooking was the cause of a house fire near downtown Windsor.

Crews responded to the fire in the 800 block of Louis Avenue near Cataraqui Street around noon on Sunday.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

No injuries were reported.

