iHeartRadio

Careless cooking leads to $100K in damage after house fire


Windsor fire crews to an upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Randolph Avenue in Windsor, ,Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Four people have been displaced following a house fire in Windsor’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

Windsor fire crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to an upgraded working fire in the 700 block of Randolph Avenue.

Officials say the blaze was caused by “careless cooking.”

While there were no injuries as a result of the fire, officials say four people have been displaced.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. 

12