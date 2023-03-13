Careless disposal of smoking materials cause of North Bay weekend fire

The careless disposal of smoking materials caused a fire at a North Bay apartment over the weekend and the tenant has been charged with disabling the hardwired smoke alarm, officials say.

"All stations were dispatched to a structure fire at 5 p.m. on Saturday on the second floor of 579 McKeown Avenue, Greg Saunders, the deputy chief of North Bay Fire and Emergency Services, said in an email Monday morning.

"Upon arrival, there was smoke and flames visible from a balcony on the second floor of the building. The fire alarm system was activated and residents were in the process of evacuating the building."

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, but there is significant damage as a result of the blaze, Saunders said.

Disabling a fire alarm comes with a $360 fine.

"North Bay Fire reminds the community the careless smoking is a leading cause of structure fires and fire fatalities in Ontario. If you are going to smoke please be careful and follow the rules below to help reduce the risk of fire," Saunder said.

The deputy chief gives these tips to avoid starting a fire:

Smoke outside and away from combustible materials

Extinguish smoking materials fully and soak in water prior to disposal

Be extra cautious smoking while drinking alcohol or taking medication

Never empty the contents of an ashtray into a garbage bin without ensuring everything is properly extinguished

Never smoke in bed

Keep lighters and matches out of children’s reach

Earlier this month a tenant at a Premier Road residential complex was also charged for disabling a smoke alarm after firefighters were called to a structural fire.