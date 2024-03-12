Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened south of Barrie and caused "significant problems."
According to police at the scene, the truck attempted to avoid a two-car collision in the left lane when one of the vehicles pulled out, causing the transport truck to crash into it. It then plowed through the steel centre median and crossed the northbound lanes, colliding with a dump truck.
The collision caused the dump truck to crash into the guardrail, and the transport truck went into the ditch, coming to rest in a wooded area along the highway.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Traffic through the area in both directions was impacted while crews worked to remove the commercial vehicles and clean up the road.
Repairs were also underway on the damaged section of guardrail.
