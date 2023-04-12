Careless driving charge laid following crash involving motorcycle

A motorcyclist sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville Monday evening.

Kingsville OPP responded to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV around 6:24 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 34.

The intersection was closed for about three hours as officers investigated.

Police say the rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The SUV driver, a 51-year-old woman, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.