Careless driving charge laid following single-vehicle crash on 401

A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was closed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a guardrail and ended up on the opposite side of the highway.

Elgin County OPP responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3:33 p.m. near Kent Bridge Road.

Police say a vehicle crashed into the wire guardrail, crossed the centre median and came to rest on the opposite side of the 401.

Police say there were three people inside the car. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed as police investigated the collision.

As a result, a 37-year-old Pembroke resident was charged with careless driving.