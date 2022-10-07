iHeartRadio

Careless smoking deemed cause of downtown Windsor fire


The aftermath of a fire on Bruce Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bob Bellecicco/CTV News Windsor)

Careless disposal of smoking materials is listed as the cause of an early morning fire in downtown Windsor.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Friday, on Bruce Avenue near Park Street West.

Windsor fire says no one was hurt, but the damage is pegged at $50,000.

Two people have been displaced.

