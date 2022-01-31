Careless smoking sparks garage blaze: fire officials

Careless smoking is to blame for a fire that destroyed a garage in Clifford, Ont., say Minto Fire officials.

The garage on Ann Street was engulfed in flames when Minto Fire crews arrived around 9:30 Sunday night.

While the approximately 30 firefighters on scene attempted to save the garage, most of their efforts were spent trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The garage was destroyed, but only minor damage was done to neighbouring structures, say fire officials.

No one was injured in the blaze.