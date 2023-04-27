Careless smoking the cause of $500K Kitchener triplex fire, officials say
The Kitchener Fire Department says the cause of a house fire Wednesday in Kitchener was a result of careless smoking.
Officials said the blaze started as a small fire on the back deck, and crews are currently working to tear off the roof and stabilize the building.
Firefighters were called to the home on Wellington Street near Margaret Avenue around 3:15 p.m.
According to Kitchener Fire, four people were inside the triplex at the time of the fire, and all managed to make it out of the home safely.
Damage estimates have been pegged north of $500,000, and crews are still working to determine the extent of the damages as of Thursday afternoon, according to Kitchener Fire.
The fire department will determine on Friday if the home will need to be torn down.
Neighbour Ambin Sabu said he was outside on the phone when he saw a small fire on the back deck of the home and called police.
“Within seconds the fire was huge – it was very sudden,” Sabu said.
The fire department was able to extinguish the flames in about 15 to 20 minutes.
The fire department is urging people to properly dispose of their smoking materials, and to not do it near combustible material.
