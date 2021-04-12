'Careless use of a firearm' among charges approved in 2020 New Westminster shooting

Charges have been approved nearly a year after police were called to a home in New Westminster for reports of a shooting.

In a news release Monday, officers in the Metro Vancouver city say Fabian Thorpe has been charged with careless use of a firearm and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

The 42-year-old has also been charged with use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized and mischief to property over $5,000.

The charges stem from an incident on May 12, shortly before 2 a.m., at a home near 20th and Hamilton streets.

Police say shots were fired at the house, and while residents were home at the time, no one was injured.

"This kind of violence is extremely traumatic and should have no place in our community," Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release announcing the arrest.

The suspect was arrested following an investigation. Police have not said whether he was known to the residents of the home, or made public any possible motive.

The shooting is not tied to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, the New Westminster Police Department said.