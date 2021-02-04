Sudbury fire officials say an early morning house fire was probably caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

It happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, just before 2 a.m., at a two-unit building on Lasalle Boulevard east of Falconbridge Road.

Just before 3 a.m., Jesse Oshell, Sudbury's deputy fire chief, tweeted that the residents were safe following the blaze and that fire crews had the situation under control.

The damage is estimated to be between $100,000 and $150,000.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire, the owner and a tenant from the second unit.

The fire is not considered suspicious and there were no injuries in the incident.

Approximately 20 firefighters were called to the scene.

With files from CTV Sudbury's Molly Frommer.