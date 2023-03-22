Carelessly discarded smoking materials blamed for house fire
A quick-thinking nieghbour alerted emergency crews when a fire broke out in a home in Midland over the weekend.
According to the fire chief, the call was placed to the fire department around 9:30 Saturday night.
Crews arrived to find flames in a third-floor bedroom that had spread to the roof.
One adult and two children escaped the King Street house, with one person taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to one hand.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
The cause of the fire was determined to be due to carelessly discarded smoking materials.
The chief noted that the adult and two kids could not return home and are staying with family. It's unclear how long they will be displaced.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $80,000.
