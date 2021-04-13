Cargill plant in London, Ont. to halt production after 82 workers contract COVID-19

The Cargill poultry processing plant in London, Ont. is ceasing production Tuesday following an outbreak of 82 COVID-19 cases among workers.

The shutdown of the Cuddy Boulevard facility will last two weeks.

Cargill says employees will receive a weekly guarantee of 36 hours of pay.

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Cargill employees, we have decided to temporarily idle our London protein facility,” says plant general manager Derek Hill.

“This was a difficult decision for our team who are operating an essential service and are committed to delivering food for families across Canada and ensuring the resilience of our supply chain. But ultimately, our employees' safety and well-being come first. They are everyday heroes on the front lines of our food system,” he added in a statement to CTV News.

The company also says testing has been available to all workers and is working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and other local health agencies.

Cargill has experienced outbreaks at other facilities in Canada.

In December, its plant in Guelph was closed for two weeks following an outbreak involving almost 150 workers.