Caribbean culture takes over downtown Edmonton for Cariwest
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
The annual Cariwest parade was held in Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
Dancers and performers had the crowd clapping and dancing along as they made their way through downtown.
The two kilometre route started on 108 Street and ended in Churchill Square, which is being called the Carribean Village for the weekend.
Organizers say Cariwest is Canada's largest celebration of Caribbean culture.
The festival wraps up Sunday night at 9 p.m.
