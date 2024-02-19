Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near King Street East and Cedar Street North.
The driver was sitting in the vehicle, which was running in a lot, when they were approached by someone brandishing a knife and demanding they get out.
Police say the suspect was last seen driving south on Cedar Street South.
Police did not release a description of the suspect or the vehicle.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255.
-
Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South VancouverPolice in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.
-
'Becoming the Beatles' musical takes centre stage at Midland Cultural Centre'Becoming the Beatles' is coming to the Midland Cultural Centre with an evening of rich musical history and innovative storytelling.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination ratesAlberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Manitoba begins ice-cutting program on Red RiverCrews will be hard at work preventing flooding on the Red River for the next several weeks.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address before spring sitting, budgetPremier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.