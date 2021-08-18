Carjacking suspect wanted by RCMP found breaking into vehicles: Prince Albert police
Prince Albert police say a man wanted by the RCMP in connection to an armed robbery was found breaking into vehicles.
RCMP had been searching for Glen Halkett, also known as “Baby Glen,” for about a week in connection to two alleged carjacking incidents on the Little Red and Sturgeon Lake First Nations.
The RCMP issued a warrant for Halkett’s arrest, warning the public that he could be armed and to be aware of an increased police presence around Prince Albert.
At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Prince Albert police responded to a complaint of a man trying to break into a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 26th Street West.
Not long after, police responded to a second report of damage to a vehicle on the 2700 block of Second Avenue West. They located the suspect nearby, and arrested him after he tried to run away, according to police.
The 25-year-old is facing charges of wilful damage and theft under $5,000 in connection to these reports to city police.
