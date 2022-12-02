Carjacking suspected wanted in Toronto found in Chatham, Ont.

A suspect who was wanted by Toronto police for allegedly jacking a car at gunpoint was arrested by Chatham-Kent police Thursday.

Toronto police say officers responded to a vehicle theft on Monday, Oct. 17 where it was alleged a man was driving his vehicle when he was flagged down by a woman who asked for a cigarette.

Police say the woman got into the car and the man drove to a parking lot. He got out of the car briefly, and when he returned the woman was sitting in the drivers’ seat with a knife in hand.

The man unsuccessfully tried to get the woman out of the vehicle, police say.

She then whipped out a handgun and the man backed away, the woman drove off.

Police were able to identify the woman during the investigation, but efforts to find her were unsuccessful and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Chatham-Kent police found the woman Thursday, Dec. 1 and took her into custody.

The 24-year-old Barrie woman was charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery with offensive weapon, possession of property obtained by crime.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was also recovered.