Carla Beck launches Sask. NDP Leadership campaign

Regina MLA Carla Beck has launched a campaign to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party.

Beck kicked off her campaign Thursday morning at a machine shop near Pilot Butte. Beck has been MLA for Regina Lakeview since 2016 and serves as critic for education and labour. She said she wants to heal division in the province.

I intend to run for leader of the @Sask_NDP.



I’m ready to build a party that can win again. It will take more listening, more ideas, and more people. But I’ve never been afraid of hard work.



Now, let’s get to work. We are Stronger. Together. pic.twitter.com/QCivVapkzK

The newly minted carlaforleader.ca asks Saskatchewan residents to join the campaign to make the MLA the “next premier of Saskatchewan.”

“Carla Beck is that leader who is ready to show people from all parts of the province we can form a government that will deliver a future for Saskatchewan that we all want and our kids’ deserve,” the site reads.

Last week, veteran NDP MLAs Nicole Sarauer and Trent Wotherspoon endorsed a possible leadership bid from Beck. Regina University MLA Aleana Young has also since endorsed Beck.

“She is rock solid, she’s got common sense, she takes a practical approach, she’s compassionate and she’s as genuine as they come,” said Wotherspoon.

Speculation about possible leaders began shortly after Ryan Meili announced he was stepping down as leader of the party in February.

The party said it would elect its next leader in late June, but no specific date has been set.