Carleton brand mushrooms recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
Carleton Mushroom is recalling some of its products due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recall includes Carleton brand sliced white, organic sliced white, and sliced cremini mushrooms, as well as PC Organic brand sliced white mushrooms.
The mushrooms were sold in 227 gram packages with a best before date of Nov. 8.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they were marketed in Ontario and Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories.
It says the mushrooms should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.
No reports of illness have been linked to the product, however, symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and even death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary SchoolA second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damageThe bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.
-
Police investigate anti-Semitic posters in west OttawaOttawa police are looking into a series of anti-Semitic posters that have been put up in the city’s west end.