Carleton Place hospital ER will be closed 16 hours this weekend due to nursing shortage

The emergency department at the hospital in Carleton Place will be closed for 16 hours again this weekend due to a nursing shortage.

The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital announced the ER will be closed from 3 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

"This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients," the hospital said in a statement.

This is the second straight weekend the emergency department will be closed for an extended period of time due to a nursing shortage. The ER was closed from 3 p.m. on Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday due to staffing challenges.

"Patient and staff safety is our main priority," Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our dedicated teams at both Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital and Almonte General Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service."

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911, and paramedics will take you to the nearest emergency department for care.