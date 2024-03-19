Carleton Place man, 57, accused of making sexual comments to teen girls on local trail

Ontario Provincial Police have accused a 57-year-old Carleton Place man of making inappropriate comments to two teenage girls last week.

Police said the incident took place on the Ottawa Valley Trail in the Rosamond Street and Bell Street area on March 14.

Two girls, both of whom are younger than 16 told police that a man approached them and made sexual comments.

Police said an arrest was made Tuesday following "an extensive investigation."

The 57-year-old from Carleton Place has been charged with invitation to sexual touching toward someone under 16 years of age and communicating with anyone under 18 for purpose of obtaining sexual services.

He has been released from custody with mandatory conditions and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on April 22, 2024.

#LanarkOPP has made an arrest in connection with a disturbing incident in Carleton Place. Two girls reported that a man made inappropriate sexual comments to them. Click "ALT" below for details. ^bd pic.twitter.com/vRZeEZvFXc