Carleton Ravens appearing in first men's soccer final in 19 years
The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team is going for gold Sunday in the U Sports championship.
This is Carleton's first appearance in the men's soccer final in 19 years.
The Ravens defeated the Cape Breton Capers 3-2 in extra time in Saturday's semi-final to secure their passage to championship match in Ottawa. Ricky Comba scored the game winner for Carleton in the 106th minute.
Carleton will host the Montreal Carabins, who moved on after defeating the Guelph Gryphons 1-0 on Saturday.
This is Montreal's fourth consecutive final. Montreal lost in 2017, won in 2018, and lost in 2019. The 2020 championship tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.
The game will be played at 2 p.m. at the Ravens' Perch.
Guelph and Cape Breton will play for bronze at 11 a.m.
With files from The Canadian Press.
WE’RE GOING TO THE SHIP! ������#FearTheConspiracy | #ChaseTheGlory pic.twitter.com/YbajmrQNF8— Carleton Ravens (@CURavens) November 21, 2021
-
-
Anti-hate groups fear wording problems may delay a new law tackling vitriol onlineA coalition of advocacy groups is urging the federal government to stick with its promise to take immediate action on online hate speech and to include steps to tackle the issue in Tuesday's throne speech.
-
Ontario reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on SundayAcross the province, health officials confirmed another 741 cases of COVID-19, marking a fourth straight day with daily case counts above 700.
-
Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deathsHealth officials in Ontario reported another 741 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as three more deaths related to the disease.
-
Ontario PCs breaking election promise to restore auditor general's ad oversight powerOntario's Progressive Conservative government is breaking an election promise to restore the auditor general's powers over government advertising.
-
Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrestDutch police have arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed an 'orgy of violence' the previous night at a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its borderPoland accused Belarus on Sunday of continuing to ferry migrants to its border, despite clearing camps close to the frontier earlier this week, as Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki toured Baltic states to seek support in the crisis.
-
Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in BeijingMissing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
-
French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riotsFrench authorities are sending police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting.