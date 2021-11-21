Carleton Ravens appearing in first men's soccer final in 19 years

The Carleton Ravens men's soccer team is going for gold Sunday in the U Sports championship.

This is Carleton's first appearance in the men's soccer final in 19 years.

The Ravens defeated the Cape Breton Capers 3-2 in extra time in Saturday's semi-final to secure their passage to championship match in Ottawa. Ricky Comba scored the game winner for Carleton in the 106th minute.

Carleton will host the Montreal Carabins, who moved on after defeating the Guelph Gryphons 1-0 on Saturday.

This is Montreal's fourth consecutive final. Montreal lost in 2017, won in 2018, and lost in 2019. The 2020 championship tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The game will be played at 2 p.m. at the Ravens' Perch.

Guelph and Cape Breton will play for bronze at 11 a.m.

With files from The Canadian Press.

WE’RE GOING TO THE SHIP! ������#FearTheConspiracy | #ChaseTheGlory pic.twitter.com/YbajmrQNF8