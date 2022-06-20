Carleton University graduates celebrate convocation in-person

Graduation is one of life’s special moments and for more than 6,500 students at Carleton University, the day has arrived.

And this year, there is nothing virtual about it.

This is the university’s first in-person convocation ceremony since the pandemic. For Lauren Pesce, walking across the stage to receive her diploma, with her family cheering in the audience, made for a perfect end to four years, half of them riddled with COVID complications.

“It feels great. I am so happy to be done. It’s been a very, very long journey with online school, the pandemic and a year abroad. It’s been a lot,” says Pesce, who graduated with a bachelor in international business, with a concentration in finance and a minor in German. “My grandma’s been a huge support for me throughout my life and I’m so, so, so honoured to have her here and watch me graduate.”

Monday’s convocation ceremony was an exciting event for Naomi Tadesse. Her father, Tesfaye, was able to travel from Ethiopia to see his daughter receive her diploma.

“It is very special especially during Covid,” says Tadess, who completed a bachelor of commerce and hopes to move forward to receive her masters degree. “I’m happy I finished university because it’s broadened my education and I do want to continue my studies and it makes my family happy, and it makes me happy to see them happy.

Seven honorary degrees will be awarded as part of the celebrations, including Roger Greenberg who will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the philanthropic sector and for spearheading fundraising campaigns for numerous organizations in the health and education sectors.

Greenberg is the executive chairman of the board of The Minto Group and is also the executive chairman and managing partner of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

Throughout his career, Greenberg has received many distinguished awards and honours, including becoming a Member of the Order of Canada, the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario Lifetime Achievement Award, United Way Community Builder award in 2001 and is the former Honourary Colonel of the 30th Field Artillery Regiment, nicknamed the ‘Bytown Gunners’.

Convocation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 will be held June 20–24, 2022. Full schedules available at https://convocation.carleton.ca/. The ceremonies will be broadcast online via live streaming at https://convocation.carleton.ca/live/.