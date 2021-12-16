Carleton University moves start of winter term online as COVID-19 cases rise

Carleton University will be moving completely online for the first three weeks of the winter term as COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa and across the province.

In a letter to students and faculty, President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon say when the new term begins on Jan. 10 all winter term classes will be online.

"As we prepare to head into the winter holidays, we are seeing the Omicron variant spread at an unprecedented rate," said Bacon.

"Following discussions with public health authorities, the Council of Ontario Universities, and other institutions in the province, we will hold the first three weeks of the winter 2022 courses fully online. As part of our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our community, we are making this decision proactively to provide as much certainty as possible to students, faculty and staff in advance of the holiday break."

Bacon says Carleton University anticipates in-person instruction will begin on Jan. 31 for courses currently scheduled to be delivered in person.

A small number of in-person exams scheduled for next week will be moved online or rescheduled.

Carleton University is also asking employees to work from home from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31, and only visit campus for "necessary work that cannot be conducted remotely."