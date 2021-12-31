Carman Memorial Hospital suspending certain services to improve heating and ventilation

The Carman Memorial Hospital will be suspending some services in the new year as it works to upgrade its heating and ventilation.

Jane Curtis, the CEO of Southern Health, said starting Jan. 4, the inpatient and emergency department services will be temporarily suspended while the systems are upgraded.

"Necessary remediation to the facility’s HVAC system has been identified and is being prioritized for repair so that the facility is able to return to its full, normal operations as soon as possible,” said Curtis in a news release.

She added that people requiring urgent or emergency care are told to call 911 or visit the closest 24/7 emergency department.

The repairs are expected to take several weeks and the services will be closed down until roughly mid-February.

Curtis said a specific reopening date will be shared as construction progresses.

The hospital has 25 beds and operates a 12-hour emergency department. Patients currently in the hospital will be transferred and they have been notified along with their family members.

While the departments are shut down, staff at the hospital are being redeployed to other sites in the region and will help treat both COVID and non-COVID patients.

"We thank the community for their patience and understanding and are committed to ensuring ongoing access to health services for the community of Carman and surrounding areas and look forward to reopening the Carman Hospital for both inpatient and Emergency Care in the coming weeks."

Curtis added physicians, laboratory and diagnostics staff will remain at the site to deal with primary care services and outpatient lab and diagnostic needs.

For more information on the shutdown, people can call the hospital at 204-745-2021