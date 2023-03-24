Carmen Wong heading off on a new adventure
Carmen Wong is saying goodbye to CTV Kitchener and g’day to new adventures in Australia.
Carmen joined CTV News Kitchener as a Video Journalist in November 2019, after graduating from the University of Guelph-Humber and a stint at Thunder Bay Television.
Her last day at CTV Kitchener was Friday.
After more than three years at the station, Carmen is looking forward to learning some new skills while she’s down under. Topping her list -- learning to surf!
Carmen will be travelling solo to Oz on a holiday visa, with her first stop in Sydney and then later up to the Gold Coast.
Before leaving, she shared this message with our CTV viewers and the many people she’s interviewed over the years.
“Thank you for inviting me into your homes, hearts and lives.”
Carmen impressed her colleagues here at CTV Kitchener with her storytelling, dedication to her craft and unfailingly cheerful and positive attitude.
Best wishes to Carmen from all of her friends here at CTV Kitchener!
She joined us in November 2019, and today… is @carmenwongtv’s last day at @CTVKitchener. We’ve been through a lot over the past few years and she’s been a pro since day one. We’ll miss you, Carmen! �� pic.twitter.com/DNGFDgotOA— Vidman �� Dan Lauckner (@vidman) March 24, 2023
