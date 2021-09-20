Carol Hughes re-elected in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

CTV News has declared New Democrat Carol Hughes the winner in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing.

With 10 of 220 polls reporting, Hughes has 40.4 per cent of the vote, followed by Liberal Duke Peltier in second with 23.5 per cent of the vote, as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Hughes was first elected in 2008 and has held the riding since then for the NDP.