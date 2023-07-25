Carpenter celebrates $100K lottery win
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A carpenter from Everett is making plans with his $100,000 lottery win.
Anthony Baratta said he was on his way to the bank when he decided to stop and check his Lotto Max ticket.
"Before I checked it, I had a feeling I was going to win," the 36-year-old said.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Baratta matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order with the ticket he purchased at the Circle K on Young Street in Alliston.
"When I saw the number of zeroes, I had to check it again," he said. "I guess I was at the right place at the right time."
He plans to manage his finances and enjoy the security of winning big.
"I'm so happy. Winning has been a 10 out of 10 experience," he added.
The next Lotto Max draw is tonight, with an estimated $70 million jackpot.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in OttawaThe National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver againGas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.