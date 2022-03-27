Carried by star power, 'The Lost City' dethrones 'Batman'
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum led the action-adventure comedy throwback 'The Lost City' to a US$31 million debut in U.S. and Canadian theatres over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning 'The Batman' from the No. 1 spot the superhero film had held for most of March.
Complete list of 2022 Oscar winnersThe 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyonce, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic "Dune" and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
Edmonton firefighting gear featured in Ukrainian conflict coverageA firefighter in Ukraine wearing personal protective equipment, or bunker gear, emblazoned with Edmonton, was recently featured on international news coverage.
75-year-old man critically injured in Scarborough assault dies in hospital; suspect arrestedA man critically injured in an assault in Scarborough earlier this month has died, Toronto police say.
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirusAnother company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over ArizonaMark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
Nipissing U women win silver at CIS hockey finalsNipissing University’s Lady Lakers made history Sunday afternoon bringing home its first ever national medal
'Hopefully we can make a difference': Performers at MacEwan University show support for UkraineMacEwan University’s Fine Arts and Communications program is donating 100 per cent of its ticket sales from every performance to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation until the end of the 2022 winter term.
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring breakOn Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
Canadian soccer influencing future generationsTeam Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.