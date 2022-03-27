iHeartRadio

Carried by star power, 'The Lost City' dethrones 'Batman'

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum led the action-adventure comedy throwback 'The Lost City' to a US$31 million debut in U.S. and Canadian theatres over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, dethroning 'The Batman' from the No. 1 spot the superhero film had held for most of March.
