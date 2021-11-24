Carrier's late-game surge lifts Pats to 2nd straight win

Cole Carrier’s natural hat trick in the third period helped lift the Regina Pats to a 6-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday.

The Pats have now won two straight games since GM and VP of Hockey Operations John Paddock assumed coaching duties.

Carrier had a pair of chances to end the second period, then caught fire in the third. Even more impressive was that Carrier scored a power play, an even strength and a short handed goal inside four minutes of play.

The Pats are back in action Wednesday night when they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes.