Carrousel of Nations returns with 25 villages to visit

Residents will once again be able to have a taste of a multitude of cultures next month with the return of Carrousel of the Nations.

Marking its 48th year, Carrousel offers chance to travel the world — without leaving Windsor-Essex.

This year, 25 villages will showcase dishes and traditions from their culture. Some villages include the Caribbean Village, Italian Village, Serbian, Mexican, Nepali, Nigerian, Greek and many, many more.

Carrousel kicks off June 16 and runs until June 18 with a second weekend June 23-25.

A full list of the villages and where to find them is available on the Carrousel of Nations website.