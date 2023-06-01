Carrousel of the Nations gearing up for June

It's a rich and diverse cultural tour of the world – and it takes place right here at home in Windsor-Essex.

Carrousel of the Nations is back for 2023. The event will span two weeks with the dates June 16 to 18 and the June 23 to 25 inclusive.

The public got a taste of what's on tap for Carrousel weekend Thursday at Devonshire Mall. Dancers and performers in traditional costume were on hand to promote the event.

There will be 25 distinct villages featured, including their unique cuisine, music and dance performances.

Manny Paiva is the co-chair of Carrousel of the Nations 2023. He’s enthusiastic about this year’s edition of the long-running event — perhaps being the best yet.

"Everything from the popular Italian, Polish and German villages to the Caribbean, the Nepalese village, the Korean village - it's going to be a fantastic celebration of culture in the community," said Paiva.

For more information about the event, village locations and schedules online, visit: www.carrouselofthenations.com