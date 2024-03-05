Carrousel of the Nations named top event in Ontario

Carrousel of the Nations has been recognized as one of the Top 100 events in Ontario.

The annual festival brings the Windsor-Essex community together by showcasing food, music, and dance from various cultures.

“We are deeply honoured to have Carrousel of the Nations be named among the Top 100 events in Ontario once again, “said Executive Director at the Multicultural Council, Fred Francis. “This recognition speaks volumes about the commitment of our staff, village representatives, numerous volunteers and incredible sponsors who continuously strive to celebrate diversity and advocate for inclusivity within our community.”

The recognition comes from Festivals and Events Ontario.

Plans are already underway for this year’s event, schedule to take place on the weekends of June 14-16 and June 21-23.