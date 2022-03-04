Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation raising addiction awareness

Many from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation got together Friday to raise awareness surrounding addictions and drug use in their community.

The day resonated with 15-year-old Mykayla Huntinghawk, who no longer lives with her mother who is struggling with an addiction.

“I have not talked to her in a long time, but now I feel so much better that I am not around her and her addiction,” Huntinghawk said.

Having a day to raise awareness about addiction has motivated Huntinghawk to not go down the same path as her mom.

“I didn’t follow a path, I didn’t go down the steps she did,” said Huntinghawk. “I didn’t do anything like that. I’m going to be the best person I can be to not become her.”

Cheif Brady O’Watch grew up surrounded by addiction because of the lack of programs and funding available. He knew certain resources like a community centre could help.

“I don’t want my nieces, my nephews, my cousins and any youth in my First Nation to grow up with what I went through,” O’Watch said.

Last year Carry the Kettle officially opened up their community youth centre to provide the community with extra curricular activities.

“What I’m proud about is our school and how the youth centres and the youth mentors were here to help the youth in our school and how they walk hand-in-hand to help our kids,” said O’Watch.

Della Thompson is one of the youth workers at the centre and hopes that Friday’s event makes youth think before they use.

“Each youth in that hall knows somebody who is using or their friends or someone we’ve lost in our community are affected by them (drugs),” Thompson said.

Friday’s event has helped show Huntinghawk there are resources available to help her cope with her situation.

“When I was younger I never really talked about how I felt (and) I kept it to myself,” said Huntinghawk. “Now I can talk about how I feel.”

Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is about 80 kilometres northeast of Regina.