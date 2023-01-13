'Carry those warm feelings': Saskatoon company partners with province to sell merchandise at provincial parks
Saskamper Apparel has agreed to a five-year partnership with the Saskatchewan Government to create merchandise to be sold at the provincial parks.
The deal is worth $450,000, begins in April and runs until 2028.
“We are excited to be working with the parks,” said Saskamper Apparel owner Joshua Turner.
The clothing brand will make specially designed Sask Parks shirts and bunnyhugs.
For those looking to purchase the merchandise it will become available online in April and within stores at 16 provincial parks starting May long weekend.
“ I think it's a matter of wanting to take that experience that people are enjoying from the parks and actually represent that going forward,” said Turner.
“People want to take that experience that they had camping and maybe wear that nice warm, bunnyhug and carry those warm feelings with them for the rest of the year.”
CTV News reached out to the province for a comment but has yet to hear back. The company says over the course of the deal it will look to increase its merchandise to include keychains, cookbooks, coffee mugs and other items.
-
Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inducteesSix new people were added to the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County, honouring their achievements.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcementSaskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
Province says there is more money available for the northMinister of Northern Development, Greg Rickford, gathered key stakeholders and leaders from around the region in Timmins Thursday to announce new investments in the north and advise that there is more money available to take communities even further.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time comingA billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose seventh straight in nationally-televised gameThe Kitchener Rangers have struggled following the holiday break and looked to get back to winning ways on national television with the Oshawa Generals visiting.
-
Winter storm buries Ottawa and the betting favourite for new Senators owner: Top stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Acadia University goes on lockdown after man flashes BB gun inside school residence: N.S. RCMPAn 18-year-old Upper Sackville, N.S., man was arrested after allegedly flashing a BB gun at a student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
-
Two dead following house fire in Woodstock, N.B., cause under investigationTwo people have died following an early morning house fire in Woodstock, N.B.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competitionAlan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.