Cars and property spray painted in early morning vandalism spree in south Edmonton

More than a dozen vehicles were damaged in an overnight vandalism spree in south Edmonton.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, two youths were reportedly spray painting vehicles and other property in the area of Knottwood Road West and 16 Avenue.

Police arrived to find at least 15 damaged vehicles, as well as damaged fences, signs and other property throughout the Menisa neighbourhood near Satoo Park.

"We believe there may be additional complainants in the community that we have not yet been able to connect with and we are encouraging them to reach out to us," said Sgt. Jon Croft with EPS Southeast Branch Patrol. "The EPS does not take vandalism lightly and recording and reporting property damage will be incredibly helpful to our investigation."

The public is being asked for help identifying the suspects, who are described as youths. One was reportedly wearing a sheep onesie.

Officers are also looking for dashcam or security footage of the area between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Damaged property or information about the vandalism or suspects can be reported to police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.