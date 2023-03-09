iHeartRadio

Cars end up on sidewalk after crash in Kitchener


Emergency services respond to a crash at the corner of Weber and Guelph streets in Kitchener on March 9, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Emergency services responded it a two-vehicle collision in Kitchener Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., two cars could be seen on the sidewalk at the corner of Guelph and Weber streets.

At least one person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

As of 1 p.m., there was no information from police on the injuries or any potential charges.

