'Cars for a Cause' raises cash for youth mental health

Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered in Lakeshore Sunday for “Cars for a Cause” to raise funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association, with a focus on youth mental health.

The event runs 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Lakeshore Oasis Town Centre Plaza on July 31, 2022.

Featuring 300 to 400 vehicles, 40 vendors and raffle prizes, “Cars for a Cause” is considered the largest charity car show in Windsor-Essex, raising more than $30,000 since 2019.

Organizers say the focus of the fundraiser is youth mental health after witnessing the effects on the community as it emerges from the pandemic.

“The car community can come together and just support each other and just help each other out. Let everyone know that they're not alone,” says founder and co-organizer, Paul Sulja. He started the event after losing a close friend and family member.

Noah’s House and the Youth Wellness Hub will be some of the beneficiaries of the fundraising.

“After the pandemic, there's a lot of issues with mental health,” says Ty Lawrence, the marketing manager at Noah’s House. “It went from one and five before the pandemic to one in three. So, we're here to help and we're trying to support as much as we can.”