Cars or transit? Guelph working on new Transportation Master Plan

Guelph city council worked on its new Transportation Master Plan at a meeting on Wednesday night.

The plan will help the city make decisions about transportation for the next 10 years, and the future beyond that.

The heart of the discussion was trying to find a balance with roads, transit and trails.

Council considered several options, from a car-first approach to options that shift priorities to public transport and active transportation like biking or walking.

Councillors voted in favour of an option focused on sustainability and a gradual move away from car-focused planning. It will allow for improved bus routes and shorter trips, while also creating safe biking and walking routes. There was some division on several issues, including how much the city should prioritize public transit over cars.

"We don't want to annoy people onto transit," Coun. Dan Gibson said. "We want people raising kids, we want people to do programs in the city, and we can't force people to give up their vehicle."

"I am certainly a fan of buses and I am a fan of seeing buses get from point A to point B," Coun. Phil Allt said.

On Wednesday night, council agreed on a broad vision with few details or dollar values attached. A full report is due back in December, when council will make a final decision on the Transportation Master Plan.