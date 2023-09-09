Cars4Kidz returns in Sudbury

Cars4Kidz returns in Greater Sudbury in support of NEO Kids.

Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., classic cruisers, heavy equipment, super cars, emergency service vehicles and more will be on display in Crosstown Chevrolet on Falconbridge Road.

“This marks the second time the event is being held in the community, to support NEO Kids,” organizers said in a news release.

“All are welcome to tour the car show which will spotlight rare and exotic cars including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and more.”

Members of the Sudbury Classic Cruisers Car Club will be bringing their vehicles to the event, construction equipment will be on display along with emergency vehicles.

In addition to the cars and equipment on display, there will be plenty for families to enjoy including food trucks, ice cream, children’s activities, live music and a dunk tank with community leaders such as Greater Sudbury Police Service’s Chief Paul Pedersen in the ‘wet seat.’

Organizers said there are plenty of amazing prizes up for grabs too including NHL jerseys and a Power Wheels car for the kids.

A donations are requested to attend the event.

Organizers said if families cannot make it to the event they can still donate online at neokidsfoundation.ca.

“Help us in revving up local fundraising to support NEO Kids, and pediatric medical care in the north.”

In an phone interview with Kristen Pollesel of Crosstown Chevrolet said in 2021 the event raised $25,000 and they hope to surpass that total this year.

"It is a beautiful day," said Kristofer Cacciotti, community engagement and events specialist with the Neo Kids Foundation.

"Come on down and have some fun."

More information can be found on the event’s social media page.

Last month, Sudbury Classic Cruisers hosted a similar event 'Sudbury CARes' in support of both NEO Kids and the local food bank.