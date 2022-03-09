Cart swap program in Simcoe County free for a limited time

The County of Simcoe is busy downsizing waste collection bins after its one size fits all approach to its new automated cart system for curbside pickup was met with mixed reactions.

Dave Dickson said he doesn't have enough space for two large bins in his garage.

"We've been putting all our garbage and recycling into the black bin because that's the one we can fit in there," the Collingwood resident said.

Upon request, residents and business owners can swap out large garbage and recycling carts for smaller ones.

Organics carts can't be exchanged because, according to the County, those bins are already as small as they come for the collection truck's arm to pick them up.

The County said it received roughly 5,300 requests to exchange the bins, far lower than anticipated.

"The estimates were a little bit higher, so we are quite pleased. It sounds like the vast majority of residents were quite pleased with the size of the carts that were provided initially," said Willma Bureau, collections manager.

The County expects most of the exchanges to be completed in about a month.

Residents have until the end of July to exchange their carts free of charge. After that time, a $50 administration fee applies.

Submit a request to swap the size of your cart online.

The new program does not include Barrie and Orillia.