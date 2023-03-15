'Cartel' scammers threaten callers, accuse them of using phony escort service: Halifax police

Police in Halifax are warning the public about a scam where a caller pretends to be a member of a “cartel” and threatens the person they are calling.

According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), scammers call or text victims, accuse them of trying to use an escort service and demand money.

Police say the scammer then sends graphic pictures of violent acts and says they’ll harm the victim or their loved ones if they don’t respond or deliver the money.

HRP says it’s believed the scammers are calling people randomly and the people targeted haven’t necessarily contacted an escort service.

The force says this scam has circulated around the country.

If anyone gets a similar call or text, police say they shouldn’t respond or provide any money or personal information. HRP also recommends they block the number.

Anyone who thinks they’re the victim of a scam, has lost money from one, or has concerns for their safety is asked to call HRP at 902-490-5020.