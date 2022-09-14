Carving up a victory at Canadian Chainsaw Competition

An all-Canadian competition featuring wood carvers is just another slice of life at ODAS Park.

Or it will be when 24-plus carvers arrive to compete in the 2022 Canadian Chainsaw competition from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 in Orillia.

"We are hosting this event to bring together all the very talented chainsaw carvers of Canada to compete in competitions and show off their amazing skills," said John Kerr, owner of North Side Johnny's on Highway 11.

Kerr says the event will feature a two-day carving competition and will build momentum to include additional categories such as the People's Choice carve and the Quick Carve (two-hour carve) competitions.

There will be Around the World in 80 Tacos and All Fired Up food trucks and vendors, including Makita Tools and Rama Casino.

The two judges of the event will be Ted Williams, the Chief of Rama First Nation and Debra Usher, the editor-in-chief of Arabella magazine.

"We have invited the most talented carvers from every province in Canada to attend the competition, and we have people coming from B.C., New Brunswick, Manitoba, Alberta, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan and of course, Ontario," Kerr said.

There is over $10,000 in prize money to be awarded.

A portion of this year's proceeds will go to Orillia's Lighthouse charity. The Lighthouse serves women, men, youth and families experiencing homelessness, housing needs, poverty, food insecurity, and mental health concerns.