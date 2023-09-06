CAS workers in the Sault gear up for contract talks

In the wake of the repeal of legislation designed to limit pay increases, unionized workers at the Children's Aid Society of Algoma are looking for retroactive pay.

Bill 124 had stifled pay increases for many public sector employees to a maximum of one per cent. Now some of those workers are looking for some of that money back.

"In our previous collective agreement we have a letter of understanding outlining that should there be a change of Bill 124, that the employer and the members would get back to the table and discuss opening our collective agreement just for our wages to negotiate a fair wage increase," said Jessica Bernhardt, president of CUPE 5269, representing more than 100 CAS workers across the Algoma district

Bernhardt said it’s something other unions are negotiating -- or have already agreed upon with their employer -- but local leadership rejected the offer to renegotiate.

At an information session Wednesday, union vice-president Allison Prusky said the employer "choosing not to discuss a fair wage definitely feels like a big disrespect."

"We have risen above and beyond trying to support and continue on our services through the lack of resources, and lack of support through the community, and we feel like this is something where the employer is sending a message that we're not important," Prusky said.

The current contract between Local 5269 and the Children's Aid Society of Algoma expires in March. Bernhardt said they plan to ask for improvements in two key areas: safety and workload.

'WE'VE HAD STAFF ATTACKED'

"We've had staff attacked, we've had verbal threats against us,” she said.

“We have more violent clients we work with, we have a higher percentage of people with mental health issues."

As for the workload, she said the goal is to limit caseloads to 21.

“Staff regularly are assigned more,” Bernhardt said.

“This summer I had 31 families. It is not manageable, you're putting out fires, not doing the work with the families that we hope to do."

CTV News reached out to management of the Children's Society of Algoma and did not receive a response.

The sides plan to meet at the end of the month.

If they are unable to reach an agreement, the union will file for arbitration.