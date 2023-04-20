Cascades Casino to remain closed until at least Friday

Cascades Casino in Chatham, Ont. will continue to be closed until at least Friday as Gateway Casinos works to restore its systems following a cyber attack.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment closed all of its locations across the province on Sunday due to a system-wide malfunction.

Over the weekend the company detected a cyber security incident and has since closed all of its locations across Ontario until further notice.

“We appreciate the continued patience of our employees, customers and government partners as we work to reopen our properties in Ontario, and will continue to provide further updates to the public regarding our reopening,” a social media update from Gateway said.

Officials say the company has retained third-party cyber professionals who are working to help restore its systems.

At this point, Gateway officials say they do not have evidence personal information has been affected.