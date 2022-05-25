Case against driver in deadly Riverside Drive crash returns to court in July

The case against the driver in a deadly crash that struck a group of girls on Riverside Drive in London, Ont. last fall returns to court this summer.

Petronella McNorgan, 76, is facing eight charges, including criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

On Nov. 30, 2021, several members of a Girl Guide group were walking along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road when a vehicle left the road and struck and killed eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp and injured seven others.

On Wednesday, defence Counsel Luke Reidy, of Millars Lawyers London, was granted an extension to July 6 to review disclosure, to receive client instruction, and for a crown resolution discussion — an opportunity for defence and crown counsel to discuss the evidence.

Reidy told the court the defence recently received disclosure in the matter and that it’s “extensive.” He added, “The written disclosure is about a thousand pages, plus hundreds of images.”