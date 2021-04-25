Case at Saskatoon Catholic high school being investigated as possible COVID-19 variant

A COVID-19 case identified at Bethlehem Catholic High School in Saskatoon is being investigated as a Variant of Concern, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

In a news release issued Sunday, the school division said affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning.

GSCS said it is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to notify parents and caregivers.

SHA recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is considered low, the release said.

GSCS said two positive COVID-19 cases have also been identified at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School and that affected classes and cohorts there will be moving to online learning.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” the school division said.