'Case counts gradually decline': MLHU stresses keeping up basic tenets critical in ending Omicron wave

With provincial hospitalizations at the lowest levels in a month, the Middlesex-London Health Unit's (MLHU) top doctor is stressing to keep your guard up.

"It really does lie in each of our hands to get ourselves boosted, continue to make sure that we wash our hands and stay home if we're sick," says Dr. Alex Summers, the MLHU's medical officer of health.

"Those basic tenants that have gotten us this far continue to be critical as we try to end this wave of a pandemic.”

Ontario began lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31, 2022. Summers feels the after-effects won't be known for a couple of weeks.

"The goal of public health measures were to ensure that the health care system was able to continue to provide services to the most ill unfortunately with the Omicron wave," says Summers.

"If we did not have public health restrictions, we would have seen the significant strain on the health system above and beyond what we already saw. As we start to see case counts drop and hopefully that continues. The pressure on the health care system will also lessen then, therefore, the public health measures are no longer as critical.”

The MLHU feels its best response to Omicron continues to be vaccination. Sunday, the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) hosted another pop-up clinic in London's Old East Village.

"Our pop-up clinics are continuing throughout the month of February," says Miranda Bothwell, acting superintendent for special operations with MLPS.

"We're focusing on neighbourhood clinics right now. In the month of January, we hosted 15 clinics and saw over 3,600 people which was fantastic.”

With the Pfizer vaccine shortage over, the MLPS pop-up clinics are now offering either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for adults. Children will continue to receive pediatric Pfizer.

The focus of this month's clinics will be going to communities and neighbourhoods where vaccine uptake is not as high due to challenges getting to mass vaccination clinics.

The MLHU has also started its school vaccination campaign. They began offering doses in community hubs that are adjacent to elementary schools.

"You'll see an increasing number of those clinics starting this week and throughout the month of February," says Summers.

"These clinics are open to everybody and they run right at the end of school in our community hubs where everybody can come. The real focus is to increase uptake amongst five to 11-year-olds.”

A list of Community Hub School clinics and MLPS pop-up clinics can be found here.