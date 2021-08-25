Case in deadly London, Ont. attack on Muslim family put over to Sept. 22
The suspect in a vehicle attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of a Muslim family made a brief court appearance Wednesday.
Nathaniel Veltman appeared via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. His case has been put over until Sept. 22.
Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, for the June 6 crash that police say constituted a terror attack against Muslims.
Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed that day.
Yumnah's nine-year-old brother, Fayez, was seriously injured in the attack. He has since been released from hospital.
The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a black pickup truck.
A publication ban on the proceedings is in place.
-
Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says Fairy Creek protests impacting tourism, raising safety concernsThe Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says it's working hard to make sure visitors know it's safe to visit the community and nearby eco-tourism sites as clashes between old-growth logging activists and RCMP continue.
-
Theodore Tugboat makes stop in WindsorTheodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.
-
'Kind of bittersweet': Manitoba singer wins international award for song on residential schoolsA classical singer from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is garnering international attention for her anthem on residential schools.
-
'Construction incident' leads to traffic, bus detours in North VancouverAn incident at a construction site in North Vancouver led to traffic and bus detours Wednesday morning.
-
Police release video of disturbing, unprovoked attack on homeless man in VancouverPolice are investigating a violent and unprovoked attack on a homeless man that was caught on camera in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood.
-
Dunnville man, 61, charged in fatal collision involving tractorA 61-year-old man from Dunnville has been charged in a fatal collision involving a tractor last month in Wilmot Township.
-
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report two new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Vaccination certificates' inevitable' in Ontario: Eastern Ontario top doctorEastern Ontario's medical officer of health suggests it is inevitable that Ontario will need to introducing a proof of vaccination system this fall so residents can prove they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Site preparation begins for first major hotel in St. Thomas Ont.Inside an empty portion of the former Zeller's Store in St. Thomas's Elgin Centre the early stages of demolition have begun