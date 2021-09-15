Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnipeg school's kindergarten class
Manitoba health officials are reporting that they have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 at a school in Winnipeg.
According to a letter sent to parents and guardians on Sept. 10., the case attended a kindergarten class at R.H.G. Bonnycastle School on Sept. 8 when they may have been infectious.
Close contacts of the case have been identified and were told to self-isolate. If a student has not been identified as a close contact to the case, health officials still recommend that they monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
If a child starts displaying any COVID-19 symptoms they should get tested immediately.
R.H.G. Bonnycastle School is working with public health officials and following all recommendations.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported COVID-19 cases at other schools in the province including Woodlawn School, École O’Kelly School, Riverheights School and Vincent Massey (Brandon) High School.
The Hanover School Division said it moved the affected Grade 1 class at Woodlawn School to remote learning. The students will be able to return to in-person learning on Sept. 24.
